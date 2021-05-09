July 8, 1947 - April 3, 2021

HIGHLAND, IN - Randy Blake Lee Sr., 73, of Highland, IN passed away peacefully April 3, 2021 at Cleveland Clinic in Stuart, FL. He was born in Pikeville, KY on July 8, 1947. He worked as a Teamster for 33 years at Citgo LP Gas and Superior Construction, from where he retired in late August of 2008. He and his wife Janet were married for 54 years. They spent their winters in Florida, where he was able to spend his days loving every aspect of life. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, and loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his daughter Jodi (Chad) Krooswyk of Highland; his son Randy (Colleen) Lee of Chesterton; three grandchildren: Joshua (Kathleen) Gerber, Nick and Taylor Ecsy, and one great grandson Wyatt Gerber. He is also survived by his siblings: Carolyn (Ed) Bailey of Highland and Don (Jewell) Lee of Pikeville, KY. He also has many nieces and nephews, along with wonderful golfing buddies. He was preceded in his death by his parents Rudolph and Marie Lee; brothers: Bert, Troy, Rudy, and Bill; and sisters: Mary, Donna, and Lora.

He will be truly missed by so many. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, friend, and coach. His legacy of a loving husband and a follower of Christ will be an inspiration for multiple generations.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, May 16, 2021 from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at True North Stables. The address is 927 N 150 W, Chesterton, IN.