Aug. 2, 1945 - Dec. 11, 2019

In Loving Memory Of Randy Deweese

"It is in the shelter of each other that people live."

In remembrance to a life well lived: as a loving son, as a dedicated teacher, as a good friend, a great husband and a wonderful father.

As we continue to live without You and James, we are reminded by people we meet "What great guys" You both were.

With Love Always,

Ruth, Anne and Family