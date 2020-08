Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

HOBART, IN — Randy Eugene Ford, 65, of Hobart, passed away August 3, 2020. Graveside services are open to family and friends and will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. CST, at Pisgah Cemetery in New Ross, IN.