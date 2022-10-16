 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Randy G. G. Cole

Feb. 14, 1954 - Oct. 12, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Randy G. Cole, age 68, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Randy is survived by his wife of 33 years, Lynn Cole (nee Echterling); and his son, Masen Cole.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents: Dale and Ruby Travis.

Randy worked at Neises Construction for many years before retiring from Kemira. Randy enjoyed watching baseball and football; in particular he loved the Wolves, the San Francisco '49ers and the Giants. Randy especially loved riding his motorcycle.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will take place on Saturday, October 22, 2022 beginning at 2:00 PM at Fricke's Recreation, 519 N. Grant St., Crown Point, IN 46307.

Visit Randy's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com - 219-663-2500

