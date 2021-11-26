June 9, 1922 - Nov. 22, 2021

LAKE STATION/lHOBART, IN - Raquel L. Castellanos (nee Lara-Casillas) of Lake Station and Hobart was born on June 9, 1922 in La Palma, Michoacan, Mexico and passed in peace on Monday, November 22, 2021 in Hobart, IN surrounded by her family after 99 years of a blessed and full life.

Raquel is survived by her granddaughter, Maria Alvarado; great-grandchildren: Jennifer (Damian) Cortes, Stephanie (Josue San Martin) Alvarado, Ricky (Gaea Ferrer fiancee) Alvarado, Juliana Lopez; and great-great-grandchildren: Karley Johnson, Sophia San Martin, Cecilia Cortes, Sebastian Cortes; and a host of extended family.

Raquel was preceded in death by her husband, Magdaleno Castellanos; son, Joseph Castellanos; grandson, Joseph "Joey" Castellanos, Jr. ; and her parents, Nicolas Lara and Adelaida Casillas.

Raquel emigrated to Indiana from Mexico in 1955 with her family and was an avid connoisseur of Mexican pan y leche. She loved walking, animals, cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family. She was passionate about her faith and will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother of multiple generations. She was loved and will be missed dearly by her numerous friends and extended family.