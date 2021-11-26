June 9, 1922 - Nov. 22, 2021
LAKE STATION/lHOBART, IN - Raquel L. Castellanos (nee Lara-Casillas) of Lake Station and Hobart was born on June 9, 1922 in La Palma, Michoacan, Mexico and passed in peace on Monday, November 22, 2021 in Hobart, IN surrounded by her family after 99 years of a blessed and full life.
Raquel is survived by her granddaughter, Maria Alvarado; great-grandchildren: Jennifer (Damian) Cortes, Stephanie (Josue San Martin) Alvarado, Ricky (Gaea Ferrer fiancee) Alvarado, Juliana Lopez; and great-great-grandchildren: Karley Johnson, Sophia San Martin, Cecilia Cortes, Sebastian Cortes; and a host of extended family.
Raquel was preceded in death by her husband, Magdaleno Castellanos; son, Joseph Castellanos; grandson, Joseph "Joey" Castellanos, Jr. ; and her parents, Nicolas Lara and Adelaida Casillas.
Raquel emigrated to Indiana from Mexico in 1955 with her family and was an avid connoisseur of Mexican pan y leche. She loved walking, animals, cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family. She was passionate about her faith and will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother of multiple generations. She was loved and will be missed dearly by her numerous friends and extended family.
Visitation will be held at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342 on Sunday, November 28, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 3:00 p.m. and then concluding with a prayer beginning at 5:30 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jaime Perea officiating at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2447 Putnam St., Lake Station, IN 46405. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Portage, IN.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations are preferred to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
