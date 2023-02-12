VALPARAISO - Ratka Traycoff, age 91 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2023, with her family by her side.

Visitation will be held Monday, February 13, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the CALUMET PARK FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 7535 Taft St, Merrillville with a Pomen Service at 6:30 p.m. Rev Georgij Gligorov and Rev Aleksandar Mitrov officiating. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, February 14, 2023, directly at 10:00 a.m. at S.S. Peter and Paul Macedonian Cathedral, 9660 Broadway, Crown Point. Internment Calumet Park Cemetery. May her Memory be Eternal. For further information please call Mileva or David at (219) 736-5840.