Raul "Chuckie" Bravo
IN LOVING MEMORY OF RAUL "CHUCKIE" BRAVO, ON HIS 10th ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.
Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
Love
Yaya, Gina Lee and Family.
Raul "Chuckie" Bravo
IN LOVING MEMORY OF RAUL "CHUCKIE" BRAVO, ON HIS 10th ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.
Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
Love
Yaya, Gina Lee and Family.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.