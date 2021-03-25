Raul Martinez, Jr., 81, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2021. Raul was a faithful and dependable man who was married to his wife, Sarah, for 61 years. He also retired from Inland Steel after working for 35 years.

Raul is survived by his wife, Sarah; his children: Chris (Donna) Martinez, Elizabeth (David) Smith, Rene Martinez, Lydia (Don) Darden, Frieda (Tim) Nelson; his grandchildren: Kyle, Ethan, Olivia, Rick, Todd, Ryan, Courtney, Kaitlyn, Brandon, Atashia, Christopher, Kayla, Lucas, and Jake; his great-grandchildren: Delilah, Violet, Mykayla, Remington, Scarlett, and Sterling.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with a memorial service immediately following at 3:00 p.m. at MEMORY LANE FUNERAL HOME, 6305 W. Lincoln Hwy., Crown Point, IN 46307.