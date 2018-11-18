EAST CHICAGO, IN - Raul Mendoza, Sr. passed away on Friday, November 16, 2018 in East Chicago, Indiana where he was a resident since 1945. He was born on January 26, 1927 to Ygnacio and Dolores (García) Mendoza in Chicago, Illinois. He is survived by his loving wife, Lucy and their daughter, Laura (Arturo) Lopez, Sr.; his children: Dolores (Jesse) Avitia, Raul Jr. (Gloria), and Mirella (Juan); grandchildren: Lauryn-Drew, Noel-Moira, Trinity-Starr and John Andy Garza; David and Daniel Avitia, Veronica (Eric) Flores, Raul and Ricardo (Barbara) Mendoza, Leticia and Melissa Equihua, Matthew Perez, and Juan Estaban Ibarra; great-grandchildren: Mariano, Alejandro, and Fernando Flores; Raul and Adrian Mendoza, Xavier and Gabriela Mendoza, Aaron McCormack and Julian Prado; brothers: Ignacio Jr. (María) and Roberto Mendoza. Preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Herminio and María Luz Carrillo; and siblings: Marcelino, Reynaldo, and Candelaria.
Raul was married to the light of his life for 48 years. He and Lucy cherished their time together surrounded by family and friends, frequently traveling to Texas and his beloved Candela, Coahuila where he was raised. He retired in 1992 from Inland Steel Blast Furnace #3 after 47 years of service. A devoted husband, wonderful father, hard-working, loving man, Raul, -the real deal MAN OF STEEL- will be greatly missed.
Friends may visit with the family on Monday, November 19, 2018 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at Holy Trinity Croatian Church, 4754 Carey St., East Chicago, IN with Rev. Terry Steffens officiating. Interment to follow at St. John Catholic Cemetery, Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations in memoriam to a charity of personal choice would be appreciated.