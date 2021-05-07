Raul Villarreal

Raul served his country in the U.S. Army as an MP during World War II. He told lots of stories about foreign countries he visited and the beautiful women he met, especially in Grand Paris! When the war ended, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He idolized his older brother, Tony Villarreal, whom he called a true war hero.

After serving his country, Raul attended IU where he met Faith Yeager, the love of his life. They married and had six children: David, Raul, Cynthia, Linda, Lorraine and Victoria. Raul is also survived by his grandchildren: Holly, Bud, Tyson, Jordan, Alison, Ryan, Hector, Rachel, Andie, Joe, Miranda, Nay, Jake, Ramona and Felix. He was also blessed with numerous great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 10 siblings (Tony passed just last year at the age of 95), and his grandson Shayne. He raised his six kids alone in an era when it was unheard of. He struggled. He got grouchy. However, he never gave up on us. His paternal instincts and devotion to his children were extraordinary. His love for his children and grandchildren was the basis for an incredible legacy from which over 50 beautiful, kind, intelligent and talented souls stemmed. To our Dad, family was everything.