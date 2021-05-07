Raul Villarreal
Dec. 22, 1926 — May 4, 2021
ROLLING PRAIRIE, IN — Raul Villarreal was born December 22, 1926, to Mexican immigrants Lazaro and Francisca Villarreal. His family immigrated to the Calumet Region in 1906 and opened a small grocery store. He was the last surviving sibling of their 11 children. Raul passed away at the age of 94 on May 4, 2021.
Our Dad was many things: none of them dull. A singular, unique and complex man; he was built of virtue, talent and fault. He was honest, witty, sarcastic and wise. Most importantly, he was Dad and Grandpa.
Raul served his country in the U.S. Army as an MP during World War II. He told lots of stories about foreign countries he visited and the beautiful women he met, especially in Grand Paris! When the war ended, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He idolized his older brother, Tony Villarreal, whom he called a true war hero.
After serving his country, Raul attended IU where he met Faith Yeager, the love of his life. They married and had six children: David, Raul, Cynthia, Linda, Lorraine and Victoria. Raul is also survived by his grandchildren: Holly, Bud, Tyson, Jordan, Alison, Ryan, Hector, Rachel, Andie, Joe, Miranda, Nay, Jake, Ramona and Felix. He was also blessed with numerous great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 10 siblings (Tony passed just last year at the age of 95), and his grandson Shayne. He raised his six kids alone in an era when it was unheard of. He struggled. He got grouchy. However, he never gave up on us. His paternal instincts and devotion to his children were extraordinary. His love for his children and grandchildren was the basis for an incredible legacy from which over 50 beautiful, kind, intelligent and talented souls stemmed. To our Dad, family was everything.
Nothing made him happier than being with his "Billy Goat Gang." Nickle-dime poker nights, campfires, children running everywhere and especially music and dancing were his life's joy. Oh, and let's not forget food ... good home cooked "frijoles" were particularly important to Dad!
He was an agile acrobat, juggler, magician, athlete and boxer/referee. He wrote poetry, short stories and a trilogy of novels. He was an avid reader, book collector and spoke several languages. He had many careers in his 94 years of life. A steel mill worker for most of his life, he also worked as a high school janitor and a taxi driver in his later years. Oh, the stories he would regale of his experiences behind the wheel of a cab!
Nothing made him laugh more than when one of his kids poked fun at his antics. Nothing made him more upset than when we kids were not getting along with one another.
Raul made his children and grandchildren the focal point of his existence. He would often advise, "Treat each other the way you would want to be treated." We would always answer, "We will, Dad."
A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 201 S. Filbert St., New Carlisle. A small Celebration of Life will follow at 1:00 p.m. with military honors, however, his family will be celebrating his life for the remainder of theirs. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.