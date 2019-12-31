{{featured_button_text}}
Ray D. Grant, Jr. "Ray-Ray"

IN LOVING MEMORY OF RAY D. GRANT, JR.

9/6/1981-12/31/2000

My son, my angel, remembering your smile still helps me through this life. We miss you. We love you. Until we meet again...and we will.

Love Mom, Dad, Trey & Entire Family

