Ray D. Grant, Jr. "Ray-Ray"

IN LOVING MEMORY OF RAY D. GRANT, JR.
9/6/1981-12/31/2000
My son, my angel, remembering your smile still helps me through this life. We miss you. We love you. Until we meet again...and we will.
Love Mom, Dad, Trey & Entire Family
IN LOVING MEMORY OF RAY D. GRANT, JR.
9/6/1981-12/31/2000
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
My son, my angel, remembering your smile still helps me through this life. We miss you. We love you. Until we meet again...and we will.
Love Mom, Dad, Trey & Entire Family
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.