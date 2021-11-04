Ray J. Bryan
June 15, 1930 — Nov. 1, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN — Ray J. Bryan, age 91, born June 15, 1930, died November 1, 2021.
Survived by wife of 65 years, Tillie; children: Nancy (Joe) Savoie, Kathy (Kenny) Lyle, Loretta (Ted) Nosal, Ruth (Glen) Martin, David (Jeri) Bryan, Brenda (Scott) Turner; 19 grandchildren; nine great- grandchildren; and sister, Ann Wagman.
Preceded in death by parents: John & Ana Bryan; and sister, Lucille Lacheta.
Ray founded Bryan's Florist in 1949. He proudly served in the army in Germany during the Korean war.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 7, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN. There will be 2:00 PM prayer services officiated by Monsignor John Siekierski. Additional visitation on Monday, November 8, 2021 from 9:00 AM until the time of mass at 10:00 AM at St. Matthias Church in Crown Point, IN, celebrated by Fr. Mick Kopil. Visit Ray's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.