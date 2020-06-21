GRIFFITH, IN - Ray Lee Anderson Sr., also known as Santa, age 82, of Griffith IN, passed away Thursday, June 18th, 2020, at home with Dunes Hospice. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Anderson and his children: Sharen (Michael) Van Santen; Debra Kutzer; Ray Anderson Jr.; Jennifer (Ryan Leoni) Matthews; Mary (Richard) Howe; Andrew (Alana) Anderson; and Jacob (Catena) Anderson. He is also a loving Papa to his grandchildren: Adele (Walter Osorio) Kutzer; Mackenzie (Josh Gaines) Kutzer; Julian Romero; Jeffrey Howe; Skyler Van Santen; Chase Anderson; Hailee Howe; Hannah Howe; and Jocelyn Sutherland; Andrew Anderson Jr.; Annabella Anderson; Katherine Anderson; and Aubrey Anderson. Great-grandchild Leonardo Osorio. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Ray was born in Iowa and the youngest out of 12 children. He entered the service at a young age. He first served in the Navy before enlisting in the Army. After returning from the Army he was employed by the local steel mills as a welder/fabricator. He ended his working career as a sitter for St Margret Hospital. He was very involved with his children, working the concession stand for Little League, Babe Ruth baseball and Griffith Swimming and Diving. He had a deep love for all animals, big and small, and spending time with his grandkids.