Ray was a truck driver for over 30 years with Whole Foods Market and Lily Transportation. He was an avid Bears fan, getting together with his friends and family every week. He was also an avid bowler for 40 years and loved being with his bowling family. Ray loved traveling to Mexico with his family and closest friends for the past 15 years in which a lot of fond memories were made. Most of all, he loved playing with his granddaughter.