May 17, 1958 - Dec. 27, 2021
MERRILLVILLE, IN - Ray Maple, age 63, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021.
Ray is survived by his wife of 44 years, Denise Maple (nee Spisak); children: Michael Maple, Marc Maple, and Melanie (Michael) Sczurko; grandchildren: Shelby, Lanie; sister: Cindy (Jack) Beckhoff; father-in-law and mother-in-law Duane (Sandy) Spisak; sisters-in-law: Jennifer (Ed) Nowak, Patty (Al) Gallagher; brother-in-law, Richard (Jen) Spisak; and many dear nieces and nephews.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents Raymond Maple and Marlene Roberts.
Ray was a truck driver for over 30 years with Whole Foods Market and Lily Transportation. He was an avid Bears fan, getting together with his friends and family every week. He was also an avid bowler for 40 years and loved being with his bowling family. Ray loved traveling to Mexico with his family and closest friends for the past 15 years in which a lot of fond memories were made. Most of all, he loved playing with his granddaughter.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, January 7, 2022 from 3:00 PM until the time of memorial service at 5:00 PM with Pastor Dick Bashta officiating, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Ray's name to the American Cancer Society.
Visit Ray's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com. 219-663-2500.