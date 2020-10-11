HEBRON, IN - Ray W. Layton, Jr., age 87, of Hebron, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

Ray is survived by his wife, Lilly; son, Scott Layton; grandchildren: Kyle, Juliana and Audrey Layton; brothers: Skip (Evelyn) Layton and Stanley (Norma) Layton; and sister, Judith Layton.

Ray was a U.S. Air Force Veteran during the Korean Conflict. He loved traveling and was involved with latch hook artistry. Ray was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in DeMotte, IN.

A Memorial Service will be planned for a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES in Hebron, IN.

