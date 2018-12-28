LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS, CROWN POINT, IN - Ray W. Rokicki, age 80, of Lakes of the Four Seasons, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, December 26, 2018. Born in Gary, IN on August 23, 1938, Ray was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School in Gary. He worked for his fathers grocery store until he joined the Air Force at 17 years old. Ray started at NIPSCO as a lineman and continued to work there in various roles for over 40 years. Ray valued spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.
Ray is survived by his daughters: Michelle (Daniel) Jackson, Susan (William) Jackson; sons, Ray J. Rokicki, Michael (Gina) Rokicki; grandsons, Noah Jackson, Christopher Jackson and Michael Robert (Scrapper); sister, Dorothy Novotny. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Carole; parents, Ray and Stella; brothers, Ed, Stan and Ted.
Funeral Service will be held 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Holy Spirit Roman Catholic Church, 7667 E. 109th Ave, Crown Point, IN with Rev. Thomas Mischler officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 9:00 AM until time of service. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. For information please call 219-736-5840 or visit www.calumetparkfuneralchapel.com.