IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR DAD ON HIS FIRST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. We Miss Our Dad, He loved us for who we were and accepted us for who we were striving to become. Dads are strong for a reason. Their strength gives us a sense of protection. Now that you are in Heaven Dad, we know you will continue to protect us. Thanks for being OUR Dad! We will always love and miss you until we meet again, Your Sons, Ray and Shawn