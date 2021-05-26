Rayburn Allan Killion Sr.

HOBART, IN — Rayburn Allan Killion Sr., 80, of Hobart, passed away May 24, 2021. He loved golfing and started as a caddy and continued to golf his entire life. Ray was a proud 62-year member of IBEW Local 697. Most importantly, he was a loving, devoted and funny husband, Dad, grandpa, great-grandpa and uncle. He will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Florence LeMaster; stepfather, Dewey LeMaster; brother, "Bob" Killion; and father and mother-in-law, Jack and Dorothy Templeton.

Ray is survived by his wife of 37 years, Deborah Killion; children: Rayburn (Jae) Killion, David, Chuck (Heidi) Killion and Eric (Ann) Killion; grandchildren: Niki (Owen) Spotswood, Sandra (Josh) Peeks, Erika (Bret), Joe, Emma, Michael (Jess), Murphy, Cullen and Casey; great- grandchildren: Lyra, Jaden, Lucas, Xander, Killion, Grace; first wife and mother of his four sons, Dianne Killion; many family and friends and best buddies from the Tuesday and Friday mornings' breakfast groups and furry son, Pepe Le Pew.

Visitation for Ray will be Friday, May 28, 2021, from 2-8:00 p.m., with funeral service at 6:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 E. 7th St., Hobart. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Humane Society of Hobart, Feline Community Network of Hobart, or the Center for Possibilities in Hobart. All three of these organizations were dear to Ray. www.burnsfuneral.com.