Raymon L. Falk, Sr.

Raymond L. Falk, Sr.

WHITING, IN — Raymond L. Falk, Sr., 71 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Methodist Hospital Southlake Campus. He is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Terry Lynn Falk (nee Franklin); loving father of Raymond Falk, Jr., Damon (Valerie) Falk and Cassandra (Robert) Poppen; adoring grandpa of Gianna Falk; cherished brother of George Falk, Jr. and the late Richard, Michael, Timothy (Tracy) and William Falk; dearest son-in-law of Joan and the late Damon Franklin; dear brother-in-law of Susan (Richard) Davidson and Sarah Franklin; proud uncle of Lisa Timothy, Jessica and Camden; many aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins and extended family members.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 10:00am at the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 118th St. and Atchison Ave., Whiting, with the Rev. Kevin Bergmann, officiating; interment to follow at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting on Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00pm and at the church on Wednesday morning from 9:00am to time of services. (due to the current health situation, face masks must be worn in the funeral home, social distancing is expected.). Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Ray was born on August 14, 1950 to George and Mary (Sotak) Falk. He was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1968. He was a devoted member of the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Whiting, where he served as Financial Secretary for many years. Ray was the proud owner of Ray's Tackle Box, Whiting. He enjoyed spending time at the Hammond Marina on his boat and camping but above all being with his granddaughter, Gianna, was the best! Devoted to his family, Ray will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Whiting, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.