Raymond A. Brumm

Nov. 29, 1931 — Feb. 20, 2021

FORT MYERS, FL — Raymond A. Brumm, 89, late of Fort Myers, FL, formerly of Munster, IN, passed away on February 20, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Mary Lou Brumm. Loving father of Selena (Michele Skiba) Brumm. Dearest brother of Robert (late Beverly) Brumm, and Don (Donna) Brumm. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by siblings: Jane (Les) Thonesen, Gus (Mary) Brumm, and Eleanor (Bob) Kahl. Raymond was born on November 29, 1931, and is a member of South Side Christian Church in Munster, IN. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army (Korean Conflict) and a retired driver for Pepsi transportation. Raymond loved to walk and traveled to many destinations in his lifetime. He most enjoyed spending time with his family.

Visitation will take place on Friday February 26, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Lane (1/2 block west of U.S. 41/Wicker Avenue and 97th Lane) St. John, IN. Funeral service will be Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL. Interment Concordia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hope Hospice of Fort Myers in Raymond's name. (9740 Health Park Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic all federal, state, and local guidelines will be followed. Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL. www.elmwoodchapel.com 219-365-3474