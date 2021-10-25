VALPARAISO - Raymond A. "Bud" Hisick, Jr., 78, of Valparaiso gave up his battle on Friday, October 22, 2021. He was born November 22, 1942 to Helen and Raymond A. Hisick, Sr., graduated from Portage High School in 1961 and Lovell Barber School. He entered the United State Air Force in 1962 and served proudly for 4 years during the Vietnam War. He married Susanne Lesko in 1964 and in 1976 built their dream home in Morgan Township. During that time, he was foster father to 26 county children. Raymond retired from Urschel Laboratories, Inc. after 31 years and worked part-time at Stroud Harley-Davidson where he built two of his own bikes.