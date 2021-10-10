Raymond A. Buell, Jr.

Raymond Buell was born on August 27, 1928 to Raymond and Eleanore (Modrak) Buell and was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community. He was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1946 and went on to earn his Bachelor and Masters of Arts Degrees in education from Indiana State University. He was an educator for the School City of Hammond for 40 years, coming full circle, concluding his tenure at GRC in 1996. The voice of the Clark Pioneers for many years, calling the games for the boys basketball and football teams, Ray always added a bit of Whiting and Robertsdale history between plays and wasn't afraid to mention a "missed call" from an official. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of World War II, attaining the rank of corporal, serving in Japan. He was a very dedicated member of the American Legion, Whiting Post 80 (past chaplain). He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, where he had the distinction of being the very first president of the newly formed parish council in the late '60s and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Pope John XXIII Council, 1696. He was a lifelong Cubs fan and finally got to witness a World Series victory in 2016. Above all, he dedicated his life to his family and community. He bled Pioneer Blue through and through. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Legion, Whiting Post 80, 2003 Indianapolis Blvd., Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400