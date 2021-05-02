Dec. 19, 1937 - Mar. 30, 2021

IOLA, WI - Raymond A. Michalski, age 83, of Iola, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. He was born on December 19, 1937 in East Chicago, IN to the late Chester and Lottie (Mackowiak) Michalski.

Ray spent more years in retirement than working over 25 years for the East Chicago, IN Fire Dept. Originally from East Chicago, (Indiana Harbor) IN, he lived in Iola, WI where he enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends. He was an Army Veteran, member of the American Legion in Iola, graduated from Bishop Noll High School in Hammond, IN.

Survived by sons: Raymond and Michael (Krissy) Michalski; grand children; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews; family and friends. He was preceded in death by daughters Denise L. Rundhaugen, Renae Michalski and son Lonnie Ray Genardo.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.

