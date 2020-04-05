Raymond Allen Reel, Sr.

Raymond was a lifelong resident of the Region and an Army veteran of WWII. He was devoted member to First Baptist Church of Hammond. Ray was an official ASA (Umpire) and loved being the umpire of the men's softball teams at the church as well as other area leagues. In his free time, he also loved to bowl and was a fan of both the Cubs and Bears. Ray was a loving and devoted father and grandfather and will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Hammond.