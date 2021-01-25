June 3, 1932 - Jan. 22, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - Raymond "Art" Handley, age 88, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021 after battling Parkinson's Disease. He was born June 3, 1932 in Gary, IN.
Art is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty Faye (nee Held) Handley; children: Richard (Theresa) Best, Mark (Christine) Handley, Dawn (Joseph Alan) Perucca and Gregory (Diane) Handley; grandchildren: Laura, Jeremy and Rhonda Best; Elliott and Myles (Kristin) Handley; Vanessa Perucca; Jessica, Alexandra and Luke Handley; great-grandchildren: Ammon and Isaac Best; Leah and Russell Handley; brother, Roland (Ron) Handley; and sister, Martha Handley.
Art was preceded in death by his parents: Raymond and Mary Handley; brothers: John, George and Thomas Handley; and sister, Joan Handley.
Art graduated from Crown Point High School-Class of 1950 and was on the football team. He also served in the US Navy during the Korean War. Art was a Real Estate Broker/Appraiser. He was also a musician and music teacher and played at the Lake County Fair, Crown Point Farmer's Market and Our Lady of Consolation and Holy Name of Cedar Lake parishes. Art was a "fun-loving comedian."
Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.
Additional Visitation will be on Thursday, January 28, 2021 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM DIRECTLY at Holy Name Catholic Church, 11000 W. 133rd Ave., Cedar Lake, IN 46303 with Fr. Mike Surufka officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN.
Due to Covid-19, restrictions in the Funeral Home include: social distancing at 6 feet, a maximum of 25 people at one time, and face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Art's name to The Honor Flight, 9701 W. Higgins Rd., Ste. 310, Rosemont, IL 60018.
