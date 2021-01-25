June 3, 1932 - Jan. 22, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Raymond "Art" Handley, age 88, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021 after battling Parkinson's Disease. He was born June 3, 1932 in Gary, IN.

Art is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty Faye (nee Held) Handley; children: Richard (Theresa) Best, Mark (Christine) Handley, Dawn (Joseph Alan) Perucca and Gregory (Diane) Handley; grandchildren: Laura, Jeremy and Rhonda Best; Elliott and Myles (Kristin) Handley; Vanessa Perucca; Jessica, Alexandra and Luke Handley; great-grandchildren: Ammon and Isaac Best; Leah and Russell Handley; brother, Roland (Ron) Handley; and sister, Martha Handley.

Art was preceded in death by his parents: Raymond and Mary Handley; brothers: John, George and Thomas Handley; and sister, Joan Handley.

Art graduated from Crown Point High School-Class of 1950 and was on the football team. He also served in the US Navy during the Korean War. Art was a Real Estate Broker/Appraiser. He was also a musician and music teacher and played at the Lake County Fair, Crown Point Farmer's Market and Our Lady of Consolation and Holy Name of Cedar Lake parishes. Art was a "fun-loving comedian."