Raymond B. Berg

CROWN POINT, IN — Raymond B. Berg (May 23, 1938 - June 29, 2020) age 82, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Calumet City, IL, passed away June 29, 2020. He was born in 1938 to Bernard Berg and Helen (nee Stepnoski). He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Lois (nee Hawkins); cherished children, Kathy (Brett) Lee, Thomas (Lori) Berg, Ken (Kathleen) Berg and Mike (Julie) Berg. He was the loving grandfather of Rose, Mark, Jackie, Nicole, Steve, Chrissy, Ellie, Eric and Nathan; adoring great-grandfather to Connor, Wyatt, Quinn, Henry, Owen and Cedric; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, his brother James Berg, and grandchildren, Valerie and Daniel Berg.

Ray graduated from Purdue University in 1960 as a metallurgical engineer and worked for United States Steel Corporation for 34 years until his retirement. He then worked as an engineering consultant for Gladwin. Ray was a steelmaking expert, and he traveled for US Steel throughout the United States and other countries, sharing his vast metallurgical expertise, including a six-month special project in Taiwan. He was a member of the Association of Iron and Steel Engineers, and a past member of the Oxygen Steelmaking Committee.