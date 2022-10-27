SCHERERVILLE, IN - Ermidoro "Raymond" B. Rossi, age 84, of Schererville, IN, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Beloved husband of Catherine Rossi, nee McHugh. Loving father of Raymond (Lynn) Rossi; and late infant daughter Nicole Ann Rossi; Cherished grandfather of: Raymond Rossi and Anthony (fiancee Jennifer Mohammed) Rossi; Dear brother of: the late Antonio Rossi, late Umberto Rossi, late Maria D'Ortenzio, late Armando Rossi, and Bruno Rossi; Brother-in-law of Mary Ann (Rudy) LaRotunta; Dear uncle of: Joseph (Marie) D'Ortenzio and Anthony (Suzanne) D'Ortenzio; and many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Preceded in death by his parents: Pasquale and Inez Rossi.

Raymond was a retired supervisor for ComEd, served in the United States National Guard for many years, and was an avid golfer. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Visitation Friday, October 28, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN with a wake service to be held at 3:30 p.m. Prayer service Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. from SMITS FUNERAL HOME to St. Michael the Archangel Church, One Wilhelm Dr. Schererville, IN for a 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Martin Dobrzynski officiating. Interment St. John/St. Joseph Cemetery – Hammond, IN.

Memorial contributions may be given to American Cancer Society or American Heart Association .