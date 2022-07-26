HAMMOND - Raymond C. Mulholland, 96 of Hammond, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022 at the Community Hospital, Munster. He was the beloved husband of the late Theresa M. (Smutniak) Mulholland, for 65 years, who passed away April 7, 2014. Loving father of Susan, Sally, Beth (fiance, Glenn Dodge), John and Minnie (Gary) Newell; cherished grandfather of Meaghan, Matthew, and Hailey Newell who were his pride and joy; dearest brother of Marie (late Robbin) Hunter, and the late James, Joseph and Eugene Mulholland, Edna Cooper and Mildred Reese Holt; dear brother-in-law of Florence (late Joseph) Mulholland, Edward (late Catherine) Smutniak and James (late Terry) Smutniak; proud uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the Baran Funeral Home, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond. Visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Raymond Mulholland was born on March 28, 1926 in Hammond, Indiana to Joseph and Marie Mulholland. He was a lifelong resident of Hammond and was a graduate of Hammond Technical High School, Class of 1944. He was a WWII U.S. Army Veteran, having served in the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre. He was a member of the American Legion, Hammond Victory Post 168 and was awarded "Legionnaire of the Year, 2019". Ray gave many hours placing flags on veteran's graves for Memorial Day for many years. He was a retiree of the Lever Bros. Company, Hammond, with a service of 44 years. An avid sports fan, Ray cheered for the Bears, IU Basketball and the White Sox, catching his first fly ball at Comisky Park at the age of 85. As a father of a young family, Ray took the kids camping in almost every state and as adults, family cruises became the norm. Ray always had a positive outlook, always with a joke to tell. Devoted to his family, Ray will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. John School Steeple Restoration Fund, would be appreciated.