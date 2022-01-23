Raymond Carl Pawlowski

Ray was employed by Inland Steel for 18 years. He then taught at East Chicago Washington High School in the Machine Shop while attending night school where he received his bachelor's and master's degrees in vocational education and administration from Purdue University and Governor State University. He received the Meritorious Teacher award for outstanding performance in the field of industrial education and was associated with several professional industrial arts and vocational education associations throughout his professional career. Ray retired as the administrator of the De La Garza Career Center within the School City of East Chicago.

Ray enjoyed watching his grandchildren's sports and activities. In retirement, he loved traveling and spending winters in Arizona with Karyl, visiting cousins Chris and Rodger Pranske, and always stopping to visit his Colorado grandchildren. Well into his late 80s, he continued traveling to Arizona with his children and grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN and on Wednesday from 9:30-10:00 am at the church.