Raymond Carl Pawlowski
JULY 18, 1929 - JAN 21, 2022
SCHERERVILLE, IN - Raymond Carl Pawlowski, born July 18, 1929, of Schererville, IN, formerly of Calumet City, IL, and Lake of the Four Seasons passed away on January 21, 2022. Preceded in death by his wife, Karyl; son, Raymond; brother, Jack; and parents: Helen and John Pawlowski.
Survived by daughters: Joan (Rich) Murphy of Arvada, CO, and Susan (Tim) Arvay of Schererville, IN; loving grandchildren: Allison Pawlowski, Andy (Caitie), Kevin, and Elaine Murphy Timothy, Justin, Ethan (Holly), and Kennan (Susie) Arvay; great-grandchildren: Clover and Kylan Murphy, Ellie and Josie Arvay, and Scarlett Arvay; siblings: Dorothy (late George) Vasilko, Rita (Gene) Zielinski, and Thomas (Millie) Pawlowski; sister-in-law, Lorraine Pawlowski; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Ray graduated from Catholic Central High School (Bishop Noll Institute) in 1948 and married his high school sweetheart Karyl in 1950. Ray and Karyl were very active with St. Victor Church in Calumet City while raising their family. After his move to Schererville, Ray belonged to St. Maria Goretti Church in Dyer. Ray was a veteran of the Korean War, earning two bronze star citations. In April, 2017, he was fortunate to participate in the Honor Flight Program and was a life member of the American Legion Post 330 of Calumet City.
Ray was employed by Inland Steel for 18 years. He then taught at East Chicago Washington High School in the Machine Shop while attending night school where he received his bachelor's and master's degrees in vocational education and administration from Purdue University and Governor State University. He received the Meritorious Teacher award for outstanding performance in the field of industrial education and was associated with several professional industrial arts and vocational education associations throughout his professional career. Ray retired as the administrator of the De La Garza Career Center within the School City of East Chicago.
Ray enjoyed watching his grandchildren's sports and activities. In retirement, he loved traveling and spending winters in Arizona with Karyl, visiting cousins Chris and Rodger Pranske, and always stopping to visit his Colorado grandchildren. Well into his late 80s, he continued traveling to Arizona with his children and grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN and on Wednesday from 9:30-10:00 am at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph's Carmelite Home for Girls, c/o Sister Maria Giuseppe, East Chicago, IN; and Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM.org) are appreciated.