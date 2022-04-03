 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Raymond Charles Rusnak

  • 0

March 25, 1946 - March 6, 2022

WALNUT CREEK, CA - Raymond Charles Rusnak, 75, of Walnut Creek, CA passed away on March 6, 2022. He was born on March 25, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Vera Mae (Rudin/Moeller) Rusnak. Ray graduated from George Rogers Clark High School in Hammond, IN and earned his Bachelor's degree from Purdue University. Ray was a huge Purdue fan, and believed that Purdue was "THE Indiana University". That being said, he decided Indiana University was the better school for his Master's degree. Ray taught 35 years in the Gary Community Schools Corporation.

He is survived by his sister, Daneen (Rusnak) Guzik; his children: Adam (Jessica) Rusnak of Fishers, IN and Rebecca (Erick) Rusnak of Valparaiso, IN; his four grandchildren: Adaline, Evelyn, Garrett and Savannah; his former wife of 31 years, Elizabeth (Shreffler) Rusnak; his late partner, Mari Lovalvo; and his fiancee, Nimia Balthrope.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Vera and Dan Rusnak and brothers: Scott and Lance.

A celebration of life will be held on April 23, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Valparaiso First United Methodist Church in Valparaiso, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the USO (United Service Organizations) or Salvation Army in his name.

