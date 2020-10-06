VALPARAISO, IN - Raymond Cohen, Engineer, Professor, and Author, passed away September 21, 2020 at his home in Valparaiso, IN at the age of 96. He donated his body to the Indiana University Medical School. He was born in St. Louis, MO to Leah and Benjamin Cohen on November 30, 1923, the oldest of three sons. After High School graduation he enrolled at Purdue University, W. Lafayette, IN. His education was interrupted with service in the US Army during WWII. He volunteered for the U.S. Army Specialized Training Program (ASTP) in mechanical engineering and then saw combat in Germany as part of the 89th Infantry Division. He left the Army in 1946 with the rank of Sergeant.

Cohen resumed his education at Purdue where he received his bachelors, masters, and PhD degrees, all in Mechanical Engineering. He then spent virtually his entire professional career as a professor at Purdue doing teaching, research and research administration. He primarily taught various aspects of machinery design. He chaired the committee that brought analog and digital computers into the undergraduate mechanical engineering curriculum. He established a research program that made him one of the international leaders in the field of positive displacement compressors for refrigeration and air-conditioning. His graduate students were the first to measure the operation and strain of automatic refrigerant compressor valves in situ, and the first to simulate high speed refrigerant compressors using computer modeling. He authored approximately 100 technical papers and book chapters, mostly in collaboration with his students and colleagues. He contributed to research administration at Purdue as the Director of the Ray W. Herrick Laboratories from 1971 to 1993. He and his colleagues established the continuing biennial International Compressor Conferences at Purdue in 1972 which have continued in expanded versions for more than four decades. Cohen retired from Purdue in 1999 with the title of Herrick Professor Emeritus of Engineering.