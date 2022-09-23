Raymond Crowley

July 8, 1929 - Sep. 21, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Raymond Crowley, 93 of Valparaiso passed away September 21, 2022.

He was born on July 8, 1929 in Ellwood City, PA to the late James and Margaret (Walsh) Crowley. Ray was a 1947 graduate of Lincoln High School in Ellwood City and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps (1950-1954). Ray was retired, he had worked for Johnson Controls International as a field rep for Sears DieHard Batteries. This job included working several NASCAR and INDYCAR events, including many Indianapolis 500-Mile Races from 1970 until his retirement in 1994. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Valparaiso, where he was an usher. Ray volunteered at the VNA Horton Hospice Center and St. Agnes Adult Day Care Center.

On July 4, 1959 at St. John's the Evangelist Catholic Church in Essexville, MI, Ray married Jo Ann (Dickie) Crowley who passed away in 2016. They had five children: Tim (Nancy) Crowley of Valparaiso, Anne (Tom) Rumptz of Spring Lake, MI, Maureen Faherty of Valparaiso, Katie (Jeff) Pochop of Valparaiso, and Joe Crowley of Valparaiso, who was his roommate for the past six years. His grandchildren: Liz (Eric) Prugh, Patrick, Jack (Sarah Outland), and Marty (Noelle) Pochop, Kathryn (Luke) Platz, Allison (Matthew) Whiteside, and David Rumptz; and Charlie, Maeve, and Ray Crowley. He also had four great-grandchildren: Val, Ezzie and George Prugh and Sutton Rose Pochop; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Ray was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters: Helen Anstead, Dr. Anne E. Crowley, Margaret DeFede and Loretta Bauer; four brothers: John Crowley, Gerry Crowley, Rev. Kenan (Robert) Crowley, OFM Cap., and Rev. Thomas Crowley; a niece, Mary Ann Celli and her husband Tony Celli; a nephew, Bob Crowley; and son-in-law, Declan Faherty.

Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 10:00 AM at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, with burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. Visitation will be Sunday, September 25, 2022, from 4:30 PM – 7:30 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso 46383 or the St. Agnes Adult Day Care Center, 1859 Harrison Boulevard, Valparaiso, IN 46385.