DYER, IN - Raymond D. Mansueto, age 84, of Dyer, IN passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. He was a former resident of Calumet City, IL and Munster, IN. Ray is survived by his wife, Nancy (nee Gorgone) of 53 years; son, Andrew F. Mansueto OD (wife Amelita and Granddaughter Madeline); and daughter, Lisa Mansueto, MD (special friend Nancy Gurule). He is also survived by his sister, Philamon (deceased Charles) Wagner; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jim and Mary Ann Jamison and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Daniel and Carmela Mansueto; brother, Michael Mansueto and wife Mary; brother Mario Mansueto MD and wife Sara and nephew John Mansueto.

Ray was a graduate of Thornton Fractional North High School. He was employed by NIPSCO as a Serviceman in the Gas Service Dept., retiring after 37 years.

He was a kind and caring husband and father. Humble and generous, he worked hard to provide for his family and made certain all their dreams came true. A man of few words, he always knew the right thing to say. We will miss him dearly forever, with all our hearts.

Due to COVID-19 mandated restrictions, a private burial will take place at St. John Cemetery in Hammond, IN. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Maria Goretti Church in Dyer. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the organization of your choice in his name is appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net