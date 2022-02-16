LANSING, IL - Raymond "Danny" Szumski, age 84 of Lansing, IL passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Marilyn; sons: Daniel (Sue) Szumski and David (Sally) Szumski; daughters: Janice (Steven) Krilich and Penny (Bert) Passalacqua; brother, Larry (Cheryl) Szumski; grandchildren: Katie (Chris), Bill, Jesse, Sam (Rene), Shane (Becky) and Cody; great grandchildren: Nolan, Dakota and Olivia; many nieces and nephews.

Danny is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Genevieve Szumski; and brothers: Henry and Jerry Szumski.

A memorial visitation for Danny will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ann Church, 3010 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area.