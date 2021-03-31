EAST CHICAGO, IN — Raymond Davis Jr., 76, entered eternal rest on March 23, 2021, at St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago, Indiana. He was born on March 25, 1944, to the late Mr. Raymond and Mrs. Elizabeth Davis, Sr. He was the fourth of seven children born to this union. Raymond accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Bethel A.M.E. Church in Russell County, Alabama. Mr. Davis continued his service to the Lord as a faithful member of Usher Board No. 2 and the board of trustees at St. Mark. A.M.E. Zion Church in East Chicago, IN. Upon graduating from Russell County Training School in Hurtsboro, Alabama, Raymond was drafted into the U.S. Army and served his country dutifully as a soldier in the Vietnam War. He received his associate of arts degree in management from Calumet College of St. Joseph and was employed at Amoco Oil Refinery for 20 years before ultimately retiring and going into work as an independent contractor. For many years, Mr. Davis provided construction maintenance services to Smith, Bizzell and Warner Funeral Home.