LANSING, IL - Raymond De Fabio, age 75 of Lansing, Illinois passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021.
He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. Ray was an English Teacher at Andrean High School in Merrillville, IN for 34 years. It was there, where he touched and shaped many students lives over the years. His Love and his care for his students were second to none. He truly wanted to make a difference in their lives. Ray graduated from the University of Notre Dame and was a very proud Fighting Irish Alum.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Raymond's name to the American Education Foundation or the American Diabetes Association.
A Celebration of Life for Ray will be held Friday, June 11, 2021 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. A service for Ray will begin promptly at 6:00 PM in the chapel. Ray was loved by many and he will be truly missed. Go Irish!!!