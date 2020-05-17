Raymond "Deacon Ray" Daniel Dec

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"Deacon Ray" was called home to be with his Heavenly Father on May 14, 2020.

He was preceded in death by Sophie and Stanley and is survived by his loving wife, Mary Dec (Luscavich); daughters: Sheila and Laura; grandchildren: Jessica and Daniel; and his brother, Chester.

Ray served as Deacon for 35 years at St. James Catholic Church, and was loved by many. He had a passion for music, teaching, gardening, fishing, and truly made the world a better place. He will be missed dearly, and appreciated always. Heroes get remembered, but legends never die.

Private family services are being held. A Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date.

Memorial donations in Deacon Ray's name can be made to St. James Catholic Church.

For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com