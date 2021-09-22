Raymond Dean Kickbush
April 29, 1935 — September 19, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN — Raymond Dean Kickbush, 86, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 19, 2021.
He was born April 29, 1935, in Gowanda, NY, the son of the Leonard and Rena Kickbush, nee Boberg.
He was a 1953 graduate of Cattaraugus High School, and Valparaiso University (1957 undergraduate and 1959 law school), and a veteran of the US Army.
He actively participated in his community, first as an attorney and then as Circuit Court Judge. Believing "It's better to build children than repair men," he passionately championed innumerable initiatives to help children. He brought together countless families through the vows of marriage and decree of adoption. He was instrumental in the building of two Juvenile Detention Centers in Porter County. He ardently studied and advocated for Youth Boot Camps in the state of Indiana. He initiated the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program to advocate for the rights of children. He founded Family House in Valparaiso. He was an inspiration and will be fondly remembered and missed by all.
He was a member of Faith Memorial Lutheran Church in Valparaiso where he was an active member in its choir.
Ray was a classical music enthusiast, avid stamp collector, and member of the International Brick Collectors Association. He loved working with his hands and physical activity. He thrived when gardening, wood cutting and wood splitting, all while listening to Cubs games on his AM transistor radio. His fondest and most cherished moments were spent with his family, his children and his grandchildren. He traveled extensively both domestically and internationally.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Merow Kickbush, whom he married on August 28, 1957, in Catturagus NY; three sons: Paul J. Kickbush (Kathy), John A. Kickbush (Theresa), and Peter J. Kickbush (Jennifer); two daughters: Katrina M. Kickbush (Shawn) and Christina R. Cortez; his foreign exchange student daughter Graziella Menesello; and 16 grandchildren: Scott, MacKenzie, Madison, Alicia, Zach, Hayden, Lincoln, Dorin, Tristan, Rohan, Marin, Grace, Zakery, Makayla, Mallory and Valentina. He is survived by his sister, Edna Kudor of Columbus, OH.
The family will receive friends and family for visitation from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021, at The First Christian Church 1507 E. Glendale Blvd, Valparaiso, IN 46383.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, at The First Christian Church in Valparaiso. Pastor Eric Schoech of Faith Memorial Lutheran Church will officiate.
Memorials may be sent to Family House Inc. 610 E. Glendale Blvd Valparaiso, IN 46383 (familyhousenwi.com), or Dunes Hospice 4711 Evans Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383 (www.dunesho HYPERLINK "http://www.duneshospicellc.com/"s HYPERLINK "http://www.duneshospicellc.com/"picellc.com)