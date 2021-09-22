Raymond Dean Kickbush

April 29, 1935 — September 19, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Raymond Dean Kickbush, 86, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

He was born April 29, 1935, in Gowanda, NY, the son of the Leonard and Rena Kickbush, nee Boberg.

He was a 1953 graduate of Cattaraugus High School, and Valparaiso University (1957 undergraduate and 1959 law school), and a veteran of the US Army.

He actively participated in his community, first as an attorney and then as Circuit Court Judge. Believing "It's better to build children than repair men," he passionately championed innumerable initiatives to help children. He brought together countless families through the vows of marriage and decree of adoption. He was instrumental in the building of two Juvenile Detention Centers in Porter County. He ardently studied and advocated for Youth Boot Camps in the state of Indiana. He initiated the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program to advocate for the rights of children. He founded Family House in Valparaiso. He was an inspiration and will be fondly remembered and missed by all.

He was a member of Faith Memorial Lutheran Church in Valparaiso where he was an active member in its choir.