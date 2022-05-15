June 29, 1932 - May 10, 2022

LOWELL, IN - Raymond Dejnowski, age 89, of Lowell, IN (formerly of Calumet City and Chicago's East Side) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

His life began June 29, 1932 in Chicago, IL to the late Frank and Josephine (Szpek) Dejnowski. He is the loving brother of Cecilia Wolff (deceased) and Leonard (Sue) Dejnowski of Merrillville. He retired from Millwrights Local 1693 where he was a member for the past 65 years. Raymond was also a proud and decorated Army veteran of the Korean War and an avid White Sox fan. He also enjoyed the excitement of Lowell High School Red Devils Football. He graduated from Gallistel Elementary School and Chicago Vocational School before his induction into the military.

Ray is survived by his children: David Dejnowski of Lowell, Debra Murray of Griffith, Donna Bourgeois of Denver, Dale Dejnowski of Lowell, Dana (Sandra) Dejnowski of Denver, Daryl (Tamara) Dejnowski of Hammond, Darin (Sandy) Dejnowski of Lowell. Raymond is preceded in death by his wife, Irene Dejnowski and leaves behind stepchildren: Debra, Dawn (Marty), and Deanna. Raymond shared several years with Audrey Dejnowski (deceased) the mother of his seven children. He also leaves behind his grandchildren: Melissa, Matthew (Kathy), Bryan (deceased), Dustin, Kevin, Dennis, Curtis, Arielle (Brian), Ashley and the step-grandchildren: Cambria (Wade), Erin (deceased), and Geno. Twelve great-grandchildren as well. Raymond enjoyed the company of Joan Andreotti (deceased) a special friend. Raymond was uncle to several nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed and remembered by all who survive him.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN.