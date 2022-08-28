VALPARAISO, IN - Raymond E. Kroll, 86, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. He was born December 24, 1935 in Buffalo, NY to Arthur & Gertrude (MacKinder) Kroll, graduated from South Park High School, and served proudly with the U.S. Army with assignments in South Korea and Japan. Ray made his career for 46 years with Bethlehem Steel, beginning as a Roll Turner in New York and retiring as a Foreman at Burns Harbor in 2001.

Ray was a loving husband and father, greatly cherished by friends and family. An avid golfer and passionate football fan, he was an equally fierce supporter of both his hometown team, the Buffalo Bills, as well as the Chicago Bears. His joy in sports and devotion to his family coalesced most evidently in his unbounded support for his grandchildren's soccer careers.

On June 21, 1958 in Lackawanna, NY he married Patricia DelGatto who survives along with their daughter, Wendy (Dr. Thomas) Devine of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Connor, Jacob, Brendan & Colin Devine, Maxwell, Zachary & Kayla Kirchner; and his siblings: Arlene Kroll & Daniel (Geraldine) Kroll of New York, and Carol (Joseph) Mullins of Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Gordon "Buster" Kroll.

A visitation will be held Monday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with Rosary service at 4:00 p.m. and Wake service to follow. The funeral mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday directly at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso with burial to follow at St. Paul Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.