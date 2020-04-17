Raymond E. Ross

On April 4th of 1927 in Gifford, IL Raymond Eugene Ross was 6 of 12 born to parents William and Mary Ross. He was raised on a farm in Loda, IL and loved the outdoor life, horseback riding and gardening. After Mechanical School sponsored by Argo Starch, he was hired by Ford Motor Company as his first job. Then in February 1948 he went to work for Republic Steel until he was drafted in 1950 and served active duty in the Korean War, with the 45th National Guard. He then returned to Rigger Department to be supervisor for 35 years. Raymond met his wife Elaine and they enjoyed dancing and pinochle. They moved to Calumet City and raised six children. He was a member at St. Victor Parish and also attended St. Mary's Parish in Griffith. Ray was active in the neighborhood community and Coach of Little League and Vice President of American League for baseball. He took the family camping, fishing and his sons hunting. Ray loved playing cards with friends and family. Ray enjoyed tinkering in his garage making windchimes, repairing bikes and would lend a hand to help anyone. He was known as "Mr. Fixit", he was loved and respected by all who knew him. He always made time for church, family, and friends.