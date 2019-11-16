{{featured_button_text}}
Raymond "Eddie" Mattingly

HAMMOND, IN - Raymond "Eddie" Mattingly, age 75, of Hammond, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Wanda; one daughter, Sarah A. Mattingly; one son, Ryan (Whitney) Mattingly; two sisters, Nancy (Ron) Wycoff, and Sue (late Jay) Norman; two brothers, Joseph (late Marlene) Mattingly, and Michael (Gaye) Mattingly; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Effie Mattingly; sisters, Ruth and Betty; and brothers, James and Robert.

Funeral services Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 11:00 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church, with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Cremation to follow. Visitation on Sunday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. He was a member of the St. Casimir Seniors with a service Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Eddie was a lifelong Hammond resident. He was a retired employee of NIPSCO, with 25 years of service. Eddie was a graduate of Hammond Tech, and an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was an avid Notre Dame, Bears, and Cubs fan. Eddie also enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.