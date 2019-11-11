Raymond Franklin Potts Sr. Birthday Wishes, sent to Heaven from your Family below. We miss and love you dearly and we wanted you to know. Your birthday's not forgotten and your memory, lives on. We celebrate the life you had even though you've gone. If we were given just one wish one that would come true. We'd wish you back beside us to spend this day with you. We Love and Miss you every day. Love, Your Family
