Raymond G. Pieters

Ray was born in East Chicago, Indiana on March 3, 1941 and moved to Reno, Nevada in 1968. He graduated Whiting High School and Purdue University School of Pharmacy. He practiced his profession for 34 years working at several Raley's pharmacies in Reno and advanced to District Pharmacy Supervisor for Raley's. Ray retired in 2001 and enjoyed every minute of his new "position."

Ray loved the outdoors and there are great memories of skiing trips, camping adventures, fishing expeditions, gold panning discoveries, cruises, and off road 4-wheeling. A former quarterback in high school, Ray was also a big sports fan. Not only was he an avid Purdue fan but he rooted for all the Big Ten teams in all sports. He also couldn't help rooting for Notre Dame. Sports were a part of his life.

Ray had a big, giving heart and he loved being with family and friends. He definitely had a positive outlook on life and always treated people with respect. Ray is in heaven with his son, Jeff; his parents, Joe and Molly Pieters; his two brothers: Tom Pieters and Joe Pieters; and two sisters: Phyllis McCampbell and Margie Grubach. He was the baby of the family. They are all together again. In Reno, Ray is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Carol (Cudek); his daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Jake Capdeville; their children, Riley and Archer; granddaughter, Brooke Pieters; brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Ron Cudek and Phyllis Cudek. In Indiana, he is survived by sister-in-law, Dorothy Pieters; sister-in-law, Joann Pieters; brother-in-law, Frank Grubach; brother-in-law, Ralph McCampbell. There are also numerous nieces and nephews, along with very special friends.