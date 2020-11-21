Raymond H. Davis

VALPARAISO, IN — Raymond H. Davis, 86, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was born May 21, 1934, in Carter County, TN, to Nelson and Alice (Pruitt) Davis.

Raymond made his career in the quality control department with ArcelorMittal, formerly Youngstown LTV, for 42 years. He was a member of CrossPointe Christian Church in Valparaiso and the Whiting Masonic Lodge. Raymond enjoyed gardening and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be remembered as a kind, loving, giving and gentle man who loved his family dearly.