EAST CHICAGO - Raymond J. Knight, age 86 of East Chicago, IN passed away Monday, February 27, 2023. He is survived by five sons: Daniel (Colleen) Knight, Michael Knight, Joseph (Amy) Knight, James (Mandy) Knight and Sean Knight; eight grandchildren: Katie, Sam, Caroline, Charlie, Claire, Ava, Abbey and Gianna; siblings: Jeanette (late Al) Chandler, Michael Edward (late Barbara) Knight, late Gloria (late Frank) Orlando and Margaret (Chuck) Walker; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Jean Knight.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, 808 West 150th Street, East Chicago, IN with Msgr. John Siekierski officiating. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023 and from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. at the Church on Friday morning.

Ray was a Superintendent at Ryerson in Chicago, IL, President of Chicago Metals and did consulting work for Alexander Proud Foot LLC. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. Ray was an avid golfer, pool player, card player and loved hunting. Anyone who knew Ray knew he was an all around expert at everything. In lieu of flowers donations to Children's Cardiomyopathy Foundation (www.childrenscardiomyopathy.org) would be appreciated. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com