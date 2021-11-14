Raymond J. Rebeck

Ray was a lifelong Miller resident. He served his country honorably in the National Guard. He was a baker at Miller Bakery and a mentor to many children as a Scout Master. He was a proud owner of Rays Pool Service, and was a district manager at the Post Tribune, which he retired from after many years. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post 100. He also was an avid outdoors man and loved hunting and fishing. His knowledge was passed on to many. He will be remembered for his contagious laugh and love for his family. Ray will be forever in the hearts of his family and greatly missed.