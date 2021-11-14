Dec. 19, 1930 - Nov. 5, 2021
Raymond J. Rebeck, age 90, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2021. He was born on December 19, 1930 to the late Frank and Margaret (Golob) Rebeck Sr. in Gary, IN.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Ethel (Furrier) Rebeck; parents, Frank and Margaret Rebeck Sr.; nine brothers; six sisters; and great-grandson, Gavin Erskine.
Ray is survived by his children: Dotti (John) Kochis, Victor (Peggy) Rebeck, Marcene Rebeck, Yolanda Erskine, Ginette Lile; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grand children; brother, Rich Rebeck; and many nieces and nephews.
Ray was a lifelong Miller resident. He served his country honorably in the National Guard. He was a baker at Miller Bakery and a mentor to many children as a Scout Master. He was a proud owner of Rays Pool Service, and was a district manager at the Post Tribune, which he retired from after many years. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post 100. He also was an avid outdoors man and loved hunting and fishing. His knowledge was passed on to many. He will be remembered for his contagious laugh and love for his family. Ray will be forever in the hearts of his family and greatly missed.
A public visitation for Raymond will be held Tuesday, November 16, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307. A funeral service will occur Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Doug Kluken officiating. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
