CALUMET CITY, IL - Raymond Joseph Heintz, age 90, of Calumet City, Illinois passed away January 10, 2023. He is survived by his children: Susan (James) Brady, Greg Heintz and Tracey (Mike) Stovall; grandchildren: Andrew Brady, Kira and Jillian Heintz, Cassandra, Corie and A.J. Rocha; great-grandchildren: Audrina and Liam; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins including special niece Jennifer Labas. Raymond was preceded in death by his wife Bernadine, daughter Jill, brothers Joseph and Jack Heintz and sister Leana Adamovic.