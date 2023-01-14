CALUMET CITY, IL - Raymond Joseph Heintz, age 90, of Calumet City, Illinois passed away January 10, 2023. He is survived by his children: Susan (James) Brady, Greg Heintz and Tracey (Mike) Stovall; grandchildren: Andrew Brady, Kira and Jillian Heintz, Cassandra, Corie and A.J. Rocha; great-grandchildren: Audrina and Liam; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins including special niece Jennifer Labas. Raymond was preceded in death by his wife Bernadine, daughter Jill, brothers Joseph and Jack Heintz and sister Leana Adamovic.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 248 155th Place, Calumet City, Illinois 60409 with a visitation from 2:00-6:00 p.m. followed by a private cremation.
Raymond honorably served in the United States Army.
