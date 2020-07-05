× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND, IN - Raymond Joseph Johnsen (June 5, 1957 - May 21, 2020) age 62, late of Hammond, has finally rested on this 21st day of May from his valiant efforts to recover from the complications of a massive stroke suffered in February of 2019. He was at peace as he waved goodbye to Shay, one of his caring nurses at Great Lakes Nursing Home in Dyer during this COVID-19 isolation. He has rejoined Jill his beloved wife who preceded him in death in 2002 and his father Richard who passed away in February of 2020.

Ray is survived by his mother Lois and his siblings: Paul (Jackie), Michael (Mary Beth), Mary Freeland, Stephen (Teri), Mark, Richard "Jim" (Darlene), Nancy (Greg) Cherechinski, and "Katie" (Patrick) Blanc. He is also survived by his stepson Tony and his daughter Jillian and stepdaughter Annette whose daughters, Haylie and Sarah will greatly miss their Papa Ray. Raymond is also survived by aunts and uncles, many cousins and many nieces and nephews. Miha will continue to miss him, too.

The family offers their gratitude for the care of the doctors, nurses, CNAs, techs, and others, for their kindnesses toward Ray and for their continual efforts to help him in his quest to recoup his life. Our hopes were lifted many times as he regained his strength only to have them dashed again as he fell victim to yet another devastating complication.