GRIFFITH - Raymond K. Elbaor, age 66, of Griffith, IN passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Susan; children: Derek (Amy) Elbaor and Britni (Eric) Michael; grandchildren: Elliott, Thomas, and Clara; brothers: James (Janice) Elbaor, Steven (Barbara) Elbaor, Kenneth Elbaor, and Joseph (Shari) Elbaor; sister, Anne (Sal) Detraglia; brother-in-law, Bob (Carol) Davis; sister-in-law, Nancy (Dennis) Pawlick; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend, Tim (Phyllis) Malo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Virginia Elbaor.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. with Father Keith Virus officiating at St. Mary Catholic Church, located at 525 N Broad St, Griffith, IN 46319.

Friends may meet with the family on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at White Funeral Home, located at 921 W. 45th (Glen Park Avenue) Griffith, IN.

Raymond retired from BP Amoco after working there for 43 years. He was a member of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, Trinity Council #3755 in Chicago, IL. He was also a member of the Griffith Board of Zoning and Appeals. Ray was an assistant high school football coach for 18 years at Griffith and Andrean High Schools where he was a member of two state championship winning staffs (1997 Griffith, 2004 Andrean).

Raymond was a high school referee in both football and basketball. He was an avid Colts and White Sox fan. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with his wife, kids, and grandkids. Ray loved a perfectly cooked steak and a cold glass of beer (better make it two). He loved dancing spontaneously with his wife and blasting rock music. He loved 4th of July fireworks and family time above all. He had a true DIY spirit and an endless positivity for life.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to Andrean High School in Ray's name.